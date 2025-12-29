Left Menu

Nashik Municipal Elections: A Triangular Contest Intensifies

The upcoming Nashik Municipal Corporation elections are witnessing a triangular contest. The BJP, Shiv Sena-NCP alliance are pitted against the Maha Vikas Aghadi. With just a day left to file nominations, alliances shift and talks continue as party leaders negotiate seat-sharing agreements and strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:14 IST
Nashik Municipal Elections: A Triangular Contest Intensifies
  • Country:
  • India

The Nashik Municipal Corporation elections are shaping up to be a fiercely contested triangular battle.

The contest features the BJP, who have opted to go it alone, the Shiv Sena-NCP alliance, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, indicating a volatile electoral landscape.

With only a day remaining to file nominations, last-minute negotiations and strategic alliances are underway among key parties, as leaders finalize seat-sharing arrangements and campaign strategies in this decisive local election.

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

 Global
2
Birthday Chaos: Violent Outburst at Roadside Eatery

Birthday Chaos: Violent Outburst at Roadside Eatery

 India
3
Rising Communal Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Attacks on Christians

Rising Communal Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Attacks on Christi...

 India
4
Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025