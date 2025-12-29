Nashik Municipal Elections: A Triangular Contest Intensifies

The Nashik Municipal Corporation elections are shaping up to be a fiercely contested triangular battle.

The contest features the BJP, who have opted to go it alone, the Shiv Sena-NCP alliance, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, indicating a volatile electoral landscape.

With only a day remaining to file nominations, last-minute negotiations and strategic alliances are underway among key parties, as leaders finalize seat-sharing arrangements and campaign strategies in this decisive local election.