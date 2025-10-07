Historic Nomination: Khaled el-Anani Set to Lead UNESCO

UNESCO is poised to appoint its first Arab director-general, with Khaled el-Anani, Egypt's former antiquities and tourism minister, securing the nomination from the executive board on Monday.

With the Trump administration's withdrawal of U.S. backing threatening financial instability, el-Anani could address pressing fiscal challenges when confirmed by UNESCO's general assembly next month.

While his candidacy enjoys broad support among Arab states, el-Anani aims to bolster UNESCO's cultural initiatives and mend international partnerships. His tenure promises a focus on cultural preservation despite accusations of politicization and waste within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)