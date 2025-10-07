Historic Nomination: Khaled el-Anani Set to Lead UNESCO
Khaled el-Anani, Egypt's former tourism and antiquities minister, is nominated to become UNESCO's first Arab director-general. Facing budget challenges due to the U.S. exit, he aims to focus on cultural programs and restore global partnerships. Supported by Arab nations, his appointment awaits confirmation next month.
UNESCO is poised to appoint its first Arab director-general, with Khaled el-Anani, Egypt's former antiquities and tourism minister, securing the nomination from the executive board on Monday.
With the Trump administration's withdrawal of U.S. backing threatening financial instability, el-Anani could address pressing fiscal challenges when confirmed by UNESCO's general assembly next month.
While his candidacy enjoys broad support among Arab states, el-Anani aims to bolster UNESCO's cultural initiatives and mend international partnerships. His tenure promises a focus on cultural preservation despite accusations of politicization and waste within the organization.
