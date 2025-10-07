Left Menu

Delhi Commemorates Vallabhbhai Patel's Legacy with Unity Marches

Delhi plans to honor Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary with a series of events promoting national unity. Initiatives include water collection by students, unity marches across Delhi, and poster contests. Celebrations begin with a Unity March led by Delhi's Chief Minister, culminating with a 'jalabhishek' ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:24 IST
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced a series of events to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel, focusing on unity and nation-building.

Education Minister Ashish Sood revealed plans at a press conference that include a symbolic act where 150 students will carry water from the Yamuna and exchange water with 25 states. The initiative will culminate in a 'jalabhishek' ceremony in Delhi.

A Unity March will kick off the celebrations on October 31, led by the Chief Minister and joined by various dignitaries, emphasizing Patel's message of unity and integration. Additional celebrations will unfold, including a special program at the Red Fort on Delhi's foundation day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

