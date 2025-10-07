Navi Mumbai Airport Named in Honor of Late D.B. Patil

The much-anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to open on Wednesday, bringing joy to the family of the late Peasants and Workers Party leader D.B. Patil, after whom the airport will be named.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed last week that the airport would honor the legacy of D.B. Patil, celebrated for his vital role in securing compensation for those affected by the Navi Mumbai project.

Atul Patil, D.B. Patil's son, described the news as the 'happiest moment' for their family, following the Chief Minister's assurance that no other name would be considered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)