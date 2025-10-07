Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Airport Named in Honor of Late D.B. Patil

The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be named after late PWP leader D.B. Patil, who advocated for fair compensation for project-affected individuals. His family expressed joy over the decision announced by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Patil was also noted for his contributions against female foeticide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:23 IST
Navi Mumbai Airport Named in Honor of Late D.B. Patil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to open on Wednesday, bringing joy to the family of the late Peasants and Workers Party leader D.B. Patil, after whom the airport will be named.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed last week that the airport would honor the legacy of D.B. Patil, celebrated for his vital role in securing compensation for those affected by the Navi Mumbai project.

Atul Patil, D.B. Patil's son, described the news as the 'happiest moment' for their family, following the Chief Minister's assurance that no other name would be considered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Pulse: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Edge Higher Amid AI Optimism and Federal Reserve Focus

Market Pulse: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Edge Higher Amid AI Optimism and Federal Re...

 Global
2
Nominee Endorses Taiwan Defense Spending

Nominee Endorses Taiwan Defense Spending

 United States
3
Indian Firm Wins Bangladesh's First International Rice Tender

Indian Firm Wins Bangladesh's First International Rice Tender

 Global
4
Celebrating 25 Years of Leadership: Modi's Milestone

Celebrating 25 Years of Leadership: Modi's Milestone

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025