Above and Beyond: Unveiling the Mysteries of Aviation

CISF officer Shiv Kumar Mohanka's new book, "Above and Beyond: Exploring the Amazing World of Aviation," delves into the intricacies of the aviation sector. The book answers common aviation questions with insights from Mohanka's extensive experience. It was unveiled by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:35 IST
CISF officer Shiv Kumar Mohanka has unveiled a comprehensive look into the aviation industry with his book, "Above and Beyond: Exploring the Amazing World of Aviation." The 445-page publication promises to answer a myriad of questions regarding aviation intricacies, including why airline food is specially spiced and the logic behind airport codes.

Released by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in Delhi, the book combines personal insights from Mohanka's three-decade service with expert opinions to enrich readers' understanding of air travel. The book examines issues such as taste buds at high altitude, airport coding, and how health conditions affect flying experiences.

Alongside exploring the practicalities of flying, the book assesses India's aviation ecosystem, identifying 262 issues through a survey of 1,500 flyers and offering constructive suggestions for future improvements to meet global standards. The launch attracted significant attention, with former aviation minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also attending the event.

