JNU's Aravalli Summit: India’s Path to Global Leadership by 2047

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hosted the Aravalli Summit, concluding a two-day event that examined India's influence in the global arena, addressing pivotal topics like climate diplomacy and economic strategy.

The summit, celebrating JNU's 70th anniversary, featured insights from notable figures such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and tackled themes of India's global potential and influence.

With sessions led by key international and domestic experts, discussions spanned India's ambitions for economic growth, technological advances, diaspora impact, and climate leadership, marking the summit's future as an annual fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)