Left Menu

JNU's Aravalli Summit: India’s Path to Global Leadership by 2047

Jawaharlal Nehru University's Aravalli Summit explored India's role in the evolving global order. Key discussions covered climate diplomacy, economic ambitions, technological innovation, and India's cultural influence. The summit highlighted India's pursuit of sustainable growth and international influence. It will now become an annual event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:47 IST
JNU's Aravalli Summit: India’s Path to Global Leadership by 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hosted the Aravalli Summit, concluding a two-day event that examined India's influence in the global arena, addressing pivotal topics like climate diplomacy and economic strategy.

The summit, celebrating JNU's 70th anniversary, featured insights from notable figures such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and tackled themes of India's global potential and influence.

With sessions led by key international and domestic experts, discussions spanned India's ambitions for economic growth, technological advances, diaspora impact, and climate leadership, marking the summit's future as an annual fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia
2
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
3
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
4
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025