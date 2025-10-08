Left Menu

Harmony in Ayodhya: North Meets South with Devotion and Culture

Ayodhya hosted a cultural celebration as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled statues of South Indian saint-musicians. The event highlighted India's cultural unity, showcasing the blend of traditions from the north and the south at Brihaspati Kund.

Ayodhya | Updated: 08-10-2025
Ayodhya became a hub of cultural unity as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman joined forces with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to unveil statues of revered South Indian saint-musicians Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandara Dasa, and Arunachal Kavi. The event took place at the serene Brihaspati Kund in Tedhi Bazaar.

The ceremony was steeped in devotion, with elaborate South Indian rituals adding to the solemnity. Sitharaman's parents were in attendance, providing an emotional touch to the proceedings. The Finance Minister, on a two-day visit, highlighted Ayodhya's significance as a cultural symbol of India's soul in her speech.

Adityanath emphasized the historic and cultural significance of Brihaspati Kund, a place where northern and southern traditions meet harmoniously. He pointed out that Ayodhya is transforming into a center for spiritual and cultural renaissance, enriched by the city's artistic and devotional legacy.

