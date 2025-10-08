Bollywood Returns to Britain: UK PM Starmer Inks Major Filming Deal with YRF Studios
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits India, announcing a collaboration with Yash Raj Films to shoot three major productions in the UK by 2026. This partnership boosts cultural ties, creates jobs, and spotlights the UK as a global filmmaking hub. The visit highlights past collaborations and future projects.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during his two-day trip to India, visited Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji at Yash Raj Films Studios on Wednesday. Starmer, along with YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhani, watched a film, reflecting the growing ties between the UK and Indian cinema industries.
In a significant announcement at YRF Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday, Prime Minister Starmer revealed a deal under which Yash Raj Films will shoot three major productions in the UK starting early 2026. Starmer celebrated Bollywood's return to Britain, noting the economic and cultural benefits tied to the venture, which aligns with the recent UK-India trade deal to enhance economic growth and cultural connections.
Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, emphasized the importance of the UK for their productions, drawing on past projects like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' that highlight the cultural connection. This renewed partnership coincides with the film's 30th anniversary, reinforcing ties at a significant cultural milestone. The event, supported by key British film entities, marks YRF Studios' 20 years in India.
