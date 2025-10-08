Left Menu

Bollywood Returns to Britain: UK PM Starmer Inks Major Filming Deal with YRF Studios

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits India, announcing a collaboration with Yash Raj Films to shoot three major productions in the UK by 2026. This partnership boosts cultural ties, creates jobs, and spotlights the UK as a global filmmaking hub. The visit highlights past collaborations and future projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:44 IST
Bollywood Returns to Britain: UK PM Starmer Inks Major Filming Deal with YRF Studios
UK PM Keir Starmer and actor Rani Mukerji (Image source: Pool via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during his two-day trip to India, visited Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji at Yash Raj Films Studios on Wednesday. Starmer, along with YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhani, watched a film, reflecting the growing ties between the UK and Indian cinema industries.

In a significant announcement at YRF Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday, Prime Minister Starmer revealed a deal under which Yash Raj Films will shoot three major productions in the UK starting early 2026. Starmer celebrated Bollywood's return to Britain, noting the economic and cultural benefits tied to the venture, which aligns with the recent UK-India trade deal to enhance economic growth and cultural connections.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, emphasized the importance of the UK for their productions, drawing on past projects like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' that highlight the cultural connection. This renewed partnership coincides with the film's 30th anniversary, reinforcing ties at a significant cultural milestone. The event, supported by key British film entities, marks YRF Studios' 20 years in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal

Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal

 United States
2
Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.

Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump a...

 Global
3
Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

 Global
4
Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025