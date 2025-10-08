Valmiki's Legacy: Ramayana's Eternal Message

In a recent address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the cultural significance of Maharshi Valmiki's work, stating that the Ramayana was crafted to alleviate the world's sorrow. He urged Indians to uphold this cultural tradition as a responsibility to humanity during a speech at the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti celebration in Nagpur.

Bhagwat noted that while Lord Ram has eternally existed, it was through Valmiki's compassion-driven narrative that Ram's teachings reached every household, emphasizing the Ramayana's guidance on familial and societal interactions. He highlighted that Valmiki's work offers timeless lessons for all aspects of life.

Reflecting on India's rich spiritual and moral heritage, Bhagwat pointed to the Ramkatha as a source of global goodwill rooted in Valmiki's compassion. He stressed that this 8,000-year-old dream remains attainable through perseverance and urged the continuation of this cultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)