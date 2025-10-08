Left Menu

Bollywood Flourishes Across Borders: UK-India Film Collaboration Sparks New Opportunities

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that major Indian production houses will begin filming in the UK, marking a new chapter in UK-India film collaboration. This initiative aims to boost jobs and economic growth, strengthen cultural ties, and showcase the UK as a premier destination for international filmmaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural partnership, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has revealed that leading Indian production houses, including Yash Raj Films (YRF), will start filming in the UK by next year. This announcement, made during Starmer's visit to YRF Studios in Mumbai, signifies a promising new phase in UK-India film relations.

The collaboration promises a significant economic boost, with three new Bollywood films set for production in the UK next year. Starmer emphasized that this venture will create jobs, entice investment, and present the UK as a premier global filmmaking hub. This move aligns with the broader trade deal aspirations between India and the UK and aims to reinforce cultural bonds.

YRF's plans, expected to generate over 3,000 jobs and boost the economy by millions, symbolize a deepening ties between the UK's and India's robust film industries. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' this partnership emphasizes the creative and technical synergy of both nations, promising enriched cultural diversity and industry growth.

