Drama Unfolds in Singapore: Assam DSP Arrested in Singer's Death Probe

In a significant development, Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg was apprehended on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month, according to senior officials. This latest arrest brings the total number of apprehensions in the case to five.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup Metropolitan district remanded Sandipan Garg to seven-day police custody amid ongoing investigations. Notably, the officer was reportedly present at the yacht when Zubeen Garg tragically died while swimming. Following his arrest, Garg was immediately suspended, as confirmed by an official order on Wednesday evening.

The Assam government has assured a thorough investigation, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stating that the chargesheet would be submitted within three months. Meanwhile, the authorities have issued fresh summonses to 10 individuals linked to the Assam Association Singapore as part of their ongoing inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)