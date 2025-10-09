Left Menu

Finding Harmony: The King's Environmental Vision

A new documentary, 'Finding Harmony: A King's Vision,' explores King Charles' environmental advocacy, tracing his early efforts from the 1970s to his current initiatives. The film highlights his commitment to aligning humanity with nature, showcasing projects from the UK to India and Guyana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-10-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 02:30 IST
Finding Harmony: The King's Environmental Vision
King Charles
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's King Charles, once dubbed 'rather dotty' for his environmental concerns, is the focus of a new documentary. The film documents the evolution of his environmental advocacy and aims to introduce his once-eccentric views to a broader audience.

With statements from the director, Nicolas Brown, the documentary 'Finding Harmony: A King's Vision' underscores Charles' long-standing belief in integrating nature with human well-being. It aims to emphasize the critical necessity of environmental protection in the face of global skepticism.

The film features Charles' environmental initiatives at Highgrove, Dumfries House, and abroad in India and Guyana. It also highlights how his commitment has influenced his sons, Princes William and Harry, towards environmental causes. The documentary will release on Amazon Prime Video, reflecting the royal family's embrace of modern media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.

Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump a...

 Global
2
Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

 Global
3
Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

 Global
4
Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal

Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025