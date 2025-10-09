Finding Harmony: The King's Environmental Vision

Britain's King Charles, once dubbed 'rather dotty' for his environmental concerns, is the focus of a new documentary. The film documents the evolution of his environmental advocacy and aims to introduce his once-eccentric views to a broader audience.

With statements from the director, Nicolas Brown, the documentary 'Finding Harmony: A King's Vision' underscores Charles' long-standing belief in integrating nature with human well-being. It aims to emphasize the critical necessity of environmental protection in the face of global skepticism.

The film features Charles' environmental initiatives at Highgrove, Dumfries House, and abroad in India and Guyana. It also highlights how his commitment has influenced his sons, Princes William and Harry, towards environmental causes. The documentary will release on Amazon Prime Video, reflecting the royal family's embrace of modern media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)