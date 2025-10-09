Daniel Craig Returns as Benoit Blanc in 'Wake Up Dead Man'
Daniel Craig, alongside a star-studded cast, premiered 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' at the London Film Festival. The film features a darker tone than its predecessors and promises a unique storyline. Directed by Rian Johnson, the festival will run until October 19, showcasing 247 titles.
Daniel Craig made a striking return as detective Benoit Blanc in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,' the film that kicked off this year's London Film Festival.
The movie features a gothic twist and diverges from the previous 'Knives Out' films, with Craig leading a talented ensemble cast on the red carpet.
The festival, hosting its 69th edition, will present 247 films, maintaining commitments to diversity and engagement with audiences until October 19.
