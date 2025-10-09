Daniel Craig Returns as Benoit Blanc in 'Wake Up Dead Man'

Daniel Craig made a striking return as detective Benoit Blanc in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,' the film that kicked off this year's London Film Festival.

The movie features a gothic twist and diverges from the previous 'Knives Out' films, with Craig leading a talented ensemble cast on the red carpet.

The festival, hosting its 69th edition, will present 247 films, maintaining commitments to diversity and engagement with audiences until October 19.

