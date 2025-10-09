Left Menu

Daniel Craig Returns as Benoit Blanc in 'Wake Up Dead Man'

Daniel Craig, alongside a star-studded cast, premiered 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' at the London Film Festival. The film features a darker tone than its predecessors and promises a unique storyline. Directed by Rian Johnson, the festival will run until October 19, showcasing 247 titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 03:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Daniel Craig made a striking return as detective Benoit Blanc in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,' the film that kicked off this year's London Film Festival.

The movie features a gothic twist and diverges from the previous 'Knives Out' films, with Craig leading a talented ensemble cast on the red carpet.

The festival, hosting its 69th edition, will present 247 films, maintaining commitments to diversity and engagement with audiences until October 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

