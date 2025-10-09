Odisha's Tribute to Utkalmani: Celebrating a Legacy of Service and Sacrifice

On Thursday, Odisha paid heartfelt tributes to 'Utkalmani' Gopabandhu Das, commemorating his birth anniversary with reverence. Known for his roles as a social worker, reformer, journalist, and freedom fighter, Das's legacy continues to inspire generations.

The Governor of Odisha, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, led the tributes, acknowledging Das's invaluable contributions to the freedom struggle and efforts in enriching the Odia language and literature. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, and other significant leaders also honored his memory at the state Assembly.

Reflecting on Das's life, leaders like Naveen Patnaik and Bhakta Charan Das praised his selfless dedication and impactful contributions to society, marking him as a perpetual source of inspiration for Odia people. Gopabandhu Das, also the first President of the Congress party in Odisha, remains a celebrated figure in the state's history.