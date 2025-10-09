Destiny Reimagined: Indian Twist to 'The Adjustment Bureau'

Acclaimed Hollywood writer-director George Nolfi has partnered with Sharad Devarajan's Graphic India to create a unique Indian language adaptation of his film 'The Adjustment Bureau'. The new feature will infuse Indian cultural elements of karma and dharma into the existing themes of destiny and free will.

Originally featuring stars like Matt Damon, Nolfi's sci-fi romantic thriller captivated audiences by examining the tension between love and predetermined fate. The original film grossed over $127 million globally and remains a staple on streaming platforms.

With Devarajan's expertise in adapting global narratives for an Indian audience, and Nolfi's storytelling prowess, this reinterpretation promises to be a culturally enriched exploration of universal themes—a perfect confluence of poignant narratives set against India's rich philosophical backdrop.