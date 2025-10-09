Left Menu

Destiny Reimagined: Indian Twist to 'The Adjustment Bureau'

Hollywood writer-director George Nolfi teams up with Sharad Devarajan of Graphic India to create an Indian language adaptation of Nolfi's 'The Adjustment Bureau'. This collaboration will explore themes of destiny and free will, combining rich Indian cultural elements with the original's narrative depth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Acclaimed Hollywood writer-director George Nolfi has partnered with Sharad Devarajan's Graphic India to create a unique Indian language adaptation of his film 'The Adjustment Bureau'. The new feature will infuse Indian cultural elements of karma and dharma into the existing themes of destiny and free will.

Originally featuring stars like Matt Damon, Nolfi's sci-fi romantic thriller captivated audiences by examining the tension between love and predetermined fate. The original film grossed over $127 million globally and remains a staple on streaming platforms.

With Devarajan's expertise in adapting global narratives for an Indian audience, and Nolfi's storytelling prowess, this reinterpretation promises to be a culturally enriched exploration of universal themes—a perfect confluence of poignant narratives set against India's rich philosophical backdrop.

