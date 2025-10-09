Delhi's Swadeshi Mela: Embracing Artisanship

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta officially opened the Swadeshi Mela at Kartavya Path, emphasizing her government's dedication to boosting the work of Delhi's artisans. The event is a step to promote the local craftsmanship of the city beyond its famed chaat-pakodas.

The initiative, which aligns with the 'One District, One Product' discussion nationwide, is organized by the Delhi government and will be held until October 11. Gupta called attention to the unique specialties of Delhi and encouraged global recognition of these artisans.

Gupta also urged citizens to embrace Swadeshi products, reflecting on its historical significance during the freedom movement. She stressed the importance of self-reliance through Swadeshi, underscoring that it remains a powerful tool for independence.

