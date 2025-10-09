Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters After Durga Immersion

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two young sisters, Reema and Seema, in Kamangarh village. The incident took place as they were returning from a Durga idol immersion. A speeding truck struck the siblings and six others.

The collision occurred early morning near Odra village, as detailed by police from the Kotwali Dehat Station. Chhote Lal Nishad, the victims' uncle, recounted how they were merely moments from home when disaster struck.

The injured were promptly taken to a nearby hospital, with two transferred to Lucknow's trauma center due to their critical conditions. Authorities confirmed that the sisters' bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)