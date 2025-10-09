Vrindavan's Spiritual Leader: Dispelling Rumors
Mathura police have confirmed the good health of Vrindavan's spiritual leader, Premanand Maharaj, dispelling rumors of his ill health. The police warned against spreading unverified reports and stressed maintaining public order around his ashram in Vrindavan.
Mathura police have moved to quash swirling rumors regarding the health of Vrindavan's revered spiritual leader, Premanand Maharaj. On Thursday, they confirmed that the saint is indeed in good health.
Unverified reports suggesting that his health had significantly worsened stirred concern among his followers, prompting a large gathering at his Vrindavan ashram.
In response, police issued a formal statement urging the public to refrain from spreading such misinformation, asserting that strict action would be taken against purveyors of falsehoods to ensure peace in the area.
