Dastan-e-Guru Dutt: A Tribute Through Storytelling and Music

An upcoming event in the capital promises to be a unique cultural experience, as it pays homage to the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt. Dubbed 'Dastan-e-Guru Dutt,' this evening of dastangoi will unfold through poetry, music, and storytelling at Kamani Auditorium on October 11.

The event is scripted by Abbas Qamar and will be narrated by the renowned Fouzia Dastango, who is known for her storytelling prowess. Joining her is singer Latika Jain, who will lend her voice to the tunes from Dutt's iconic films, adding a melodious layer to this homage. The show aims to bring Dutt's artistic brilliance and his emotive cinematic journey to life, capturing the imagination of today's audience.

This musical tribute, produced by Roopali and Vikas Jalan, is a part of efforts to promote cultural awareness and prosperity. With research contribution from Asha Batra of Cinemaazi, the event emphasizes the role of performing arts in fostering cultural appreciation and mutual respect among diverse communities. It's a heartfelt endeavor to ensure Guru Dutt's artistic spirit continues to inspire generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)