Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up: Nepotism, Legacy, and His Individual Path

Bollywood's Ranbir Kapoor candidly addressed his journey as a "product of nepotism," recognizing the inherent advantages of being born into the Kapoor dynasty. Despite this, Kapoor stressed the necessity of carving his own path to success in the film industry.

Speaking at a 'Celebrate Cinema 2025' session, Kapoor emphasized the importance of an individualistic approach in establishing a name distinct from his family's. The actor, known for hits like "Rockstar" and "Barfi," described filmmaking as a collaborative effort, echoing his great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor's belief in art as public service.

Ranbir, son of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, shared his ambition to mentor future talent, expressing interest in becoming an acting coach. Celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai, hosting the event, announced scholarships in honor of cinematic icons Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt.

