Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up: Nepotism, Legacy, and His Individual Path

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor acknowledges his privileged lineage but emphasizes the need to prove himself independently in the film industry. He shares insights on nepotism, the role of teamwork in filmmaking, and his aspirations to mentor young talent. Kapoor reflects on his family's legacy and his approach to diverse film roles.

Updated: 09-10-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:07 IST
Bollywood's Ranbir Kapoor candidly addressed his journey as a "product of nepotism," recognizing the inherent advantages of being born into the Kapoor dynasty. Despite this, Kapoor stressed the necessity of carving his own path to success in the film industry.

Speaking at a 'Celebrate Cinema 2025' session, Kapoor emphasized the importance of an individualistic approach in establishing a name distinct from his family's. The actor, known for hits like "Rockstar" and "Barfi," described filmmaking as a collaborative effort, echoing his great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor's belief in art as public service.

Ranbir, son of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, shared his ambition to mentor future talent, expressing interest in becoming an acting coach. Celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai, hosting the event, announced scholarships in honor of cinematic icons Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt.

