Left Menu

Entertainment Highlights: Lobbying Against AI, London Film Festival Kicks Off, Disney Price Hike, and More

Entertainment news highlights include Hollywood and Bollywood's lobbying efforts for copyright protection against AI, Daniel Craig's third 'Knives Out' movie opening the London Film Festival, Disney's price hikes, King Charles' views on nature becoming mainstream, Dolly Parton's health reassurance, among other key news from the entertainment sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:29 IST
Entertainment Highlights: Lobbying Against AI, London Film Festival Kicks Off, Disney Price Hike, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hollywood and Bollywood industries are lobbying an Indian panel to safeguard content against AI model training, seeking stricter copyright protections. Differences in global AI regulations are emerging, with Japan granting broader exemptions, whereas the EU allows content owners some control over their intellectual property.

The London Film Festival commenced with Daniel Craig's return as detective Benoit Blanc in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.' The event spans 12 days of cinematic showcases, drawing notable attendees like Oscar winners Daniel Day-Lewis and Chloe Zhao. Craig, alongside co-stars such as Glenn Close and Josh Brolin, highlighted this gothic-themed whodunit's debut.

Amid rising interest, Disney announced price increases for theme park admissions during key holidays, while King Charles' environmental concerns from the 1970s are highlighted in a forthcoming documentary. In addition, Dolly Parton's social media post reassures fans, emphasized amidst her sister's worrying comments. Other notable updates include Disney's acquisition of the 'Impossible Creatures' series, adaptations of Bollywood films in the UK, and OpenAI's emerging challenges against creative rights asserted by CAA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

 Germany
2
Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

 Global
3
Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

 Switzerland
4
Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025