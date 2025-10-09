Entertainment Highlights: Lobbying Against AI, London Film Festival Kicks Off, Disney Price Hike, and More

Hollywood and Bollywood industries are lobbying an Indian panel to safeguard content against AI model training, seeking stricter copyright protections. Differences in global AI regulations are emerging, with Japan granting broader exemptions, whereas the EU allows content owners some control over their intellectual property.

The London Film Festival commenced with Daniel Craig's return as detective Benoit Blanc in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.' The event spans 12 days of cinematic showcases, drawing notable attendees like Oscar winners Daniel Day-Lewis and Chloe Zhao. Craig, alongside co-stars such as Glenn Close and Josh Brolin, highlighted this gothic-themed whodunit's debut.

Amid rising interest, Disney announced price increases for theme park admissions during key holidays, while King Charles' environmental concerns from the 1970s are highlighted in a forthcoming documentary. In addition, Dolly Parton's social media post reassures fans, emphasized amidst her sister's worrying comments. Other notable updates include Disney's acquisition of the 'Impossible Creatures' series, adaptations of Bollywood films in the UK, and OpenAI's emerging challenges against creative rights asserted by CAA.

