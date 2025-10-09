Left Menu

Former BBC DJ Tim Westwood Faces Serious Charges

Tim Westwood, a former BBC Radio DJ, faces numerous charges, including rape and indecent assault, spanning incidents involving seven women from 1983 to 2016. Westwood, who has denied all allegations, is scheduled to appear in court on November 11. These charges follow initial accusations made in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:18 IST
In a significant legal development, former BBC Radio DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with multiple counts of serious offenses, including four counts of rape and nine counts of indecent assault. This announcement was made on Thursday by Britain's Crown Prosecution Service.

The charges pertain to alleged incidents involving seven women, occurring between the years 1983 and 2016, according to the police statement. Additionally, Westwood, who is 68 years old, faces two counts of sexual assault. He is set to make an appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court on November 11.

Westwood has consistently denied all the allegations of sexual misconduct. Following the emergence of initial accusations in April 2022, his representative released a statement affirming his strong rejection of any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

