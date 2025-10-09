Former BBC DJ Tim Westwood Faces Serious Charges

In a significant legal development, former BBC Radio DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with multiple counts of serious offenses, including four counts of rape and nine counts of indecent assault. This announcement was made on Thursday by Britain's Crown Prosecution Service.

The charges pertain to alleged incidents involving seven women, occurring between the years 1983 and 2016, according to the police statement. Additionally, Westwood, who is 68 years old, faces two counts of sexual assault. He is set to make an appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court on November 11.

Westwood has consistently denied all the allegations of sexual misconduct. Following the emergence of initial accusations in April 2022, his representative released a statement affirming his strong rejection of any wrongdoing.

