Tragic End to Dasara Festivities: Young Balloon Vendor's Murder Shocks Mysuru

The festive cheer of Mysuru's renowned Dasara festival turned grim as the murder of a nine-year-old balloon vendor rocked the city. The young girl, who belonged to a family selling balloons, was found dead near Dasara Exhibition Grounds, raising alarms of a possible rape before her tragic demise, according to police.

Authorities acted swiftly, utilizing CCTV footage and technical surveillance to identify the suspect, Karthik, who fled to Kollegal in Chamarajnagara district. Attempts to evade capture resulted in police shooting him in the leg. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment, with plans for court production upon discharge.

The victim's family had arrived from Kalaburagi to participate in the festival vendor activities. They noticed her disappearance amidst early morning rains on Thursday. Their search ended in heartbreak upon discovering the child's lifeless body in close proximity to their temporary accommodation. Investigations continue as a case is registered at Nazarbad police station.