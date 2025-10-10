In a remarkable display of purchasing power, Sheikh Mohammed emerged victorious over competitor Kia Joorabchian at the Tattersalls yearling sale in Newmarket, securing a collection of promising future racehorses worth nearly 20 million guineas. This prestigious event saw over 130 million pounds exchanging hands, highlighting the ongoing vitality within certain circles of the horse racing industry.

The annual sale at the historic Tattersalls auction house attracted significant international attention, with buyers from Japan, China, the United States, and the Middle East aiming to acquire the next superstar racehorse. Despite the industry facing potential taxation challenges and fierce international competition, there appeared to be no signs of financial restraint in Newmarket.

While the top echelons of horse racing exhibit thriving activity, underlying concerns persist about the sustainability of the sport in Britain. Trainers and industry observers express alarm over declining prize money, limited government backing, and the risk of losing top racing talent to international markets.

