Journey of Buddha's Sacred Relics to Kalmykia

The sacred relics of the Buddha will be displayed in Kalmykia, Russia from October 11-18. The exhibition, initially scheduled for late September, was postponed due to logistical issues. An Indian delegation will accompany the relics, and various religious and cultural activities are planned during the visit.

The sacred relics of the Buddha, originally set to be displayed in Kalmykia from September 24 to 28, will now be showcased from October 11 to 18, according to officials. Unforeseen logistical and technical issues caused the delay, sources revealed on Thursday.

An Indian delegation, including 11 senior monks, will escort the relics to Kalmykia. Cultural and religious events will be conducted for the local Buddhist community, the Culture Ministry announced in a statement on Friday.

The activities will include teachings by the 43rd Sakya Trizin Rinpoche and the presentation of the 'Kanjur' texts. Additionally, an exhibition of Buddhist stamps and another focused on Buddha's relics will be displayed, marking the 3rd International Buddhist Forum.

