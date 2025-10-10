Mukesh Ambani's Generous Visit: Donation and Development at Badrinath and Kedarnath

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, made a noteworthy visit to the revered Badrinath and Kedarnath temples on Friday, according to temple authorities.

In the morning, Ambani paid his respects to Lord Badri Vishal before heading to Kedarnath, where he offered prayers and announced a Rs 10 crore donation to both holy sites.

Rishi Prasad Sati, vice president of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, revealed that Ambani will also assist in building a 100-room guest house in Badrinath. Hemant Dwivedi, the committee's president, greeted Ambani, presenting him with an Uttarakhandi cap and muffler. Ambani commended the local government's systematic management of the Chardham Yatra, lauding Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership.