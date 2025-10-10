Left Menu

Mukesh Ambani's Generous Visit: Donation and Development at Badrinath and Kedarnath

Mukesh Ambani visited the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples, donating Rs 10 crore and pledging to support a 100-room guest house construction in Badrinath. He praised the Uttarakhand government's management of the Chardham Yatra and was warmly welcomed by local temple committee officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:29 IST
Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, made a noteworthy visit to the revered Badrinath and Kedarnath temples on Friday, according to temple authorities.

In the morning, Ambani paid his respects to Lord Badri Vishal before heading to Kedarnath, where he offered prayers and announced a Rs 10 crore donation to both holy sites.

Rishi Prasad Sati, vice president of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, revealed that Ambani will also assist in building a 100-room guest house in Badrinath. Hemant Dwivedi, the committee's president, greeted Ambani, presenting him with an Uttarakhandi cap and muffler. Ambani commended the local government's systematic management of the Chardham Yatra, lauding Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership.

