Farewell to a Legacy: The Passionate Life of Varinder Singh Ghuman

Varinder Singh Ghuman, a prominent bodybuilder and actor, was cremated in Jalandhar following his untimely demise at age 41. Ghuman, esteemed for his work in bodybuilding and films, passed away from a heart attack after surgery at Fortis Escorts in Amritsar.

An array of mourners, including local politicians and artists, gathered at the Model Town cremation ground on Friday to bid farewell to Ghuman. The fitness icon, renowned for remaining a committed vegetarian throughout his bodybuilding career, left a notable legacy through both his cinematic endeavors and dedication to fitness.

His film credits include collaborations with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3' and starring roles in 'Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans'. A native of Gurdaspur, Ghuman was known for his towering height of 6 feet 2 inches and his passion for bodybuilding, having won the Mr India title in 2009.