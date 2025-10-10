Left Menu

Farewell to a Legacy: The Passionate Life of Varinder Singh Ghuman

Varinder Singh Ghuman, a celebrated bodybuilder and actor, passed away at 41 following a heart attack. His cremation was attended by numerous mourners in Jalandhar, including politicians and artists. Known for his work with Salman Khan and his passion for fitness, Ghuman left a significant legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:48 IST
Farewell to a Legacy: The Passionate Life of Varinder Singh Ghuman
  • Country:
  • India

Varinder Singh Ghuman, a prominent bodybuilder and actor, was cremated in Jalandhar following his untimely demise at age 41. Ghuman, esteemed for his work in bodybuilding and films, passed away from a heart attack after surgery at Fortis Escorts in Amritsar.

An array of mourners, including local politicians and artists, gathered at the Model Town cremation ground on Friday to bid farewell to Ghuman. The fitness icon, renowned for remaining a committed vegetarian throughout his bodybuilding career, left a notable legacy through both his cinematic endeavors and dedication to fitness.

His film credits include collaborations with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3' and starring roles in 'Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans'. A native of Gurdaspur, Ghuman was known for his towering height of 6 feet 2 inches and his passion for bodybuilding, having won the Mr India title in 2009.

TRENDING

1
Michelle Bolsonaro: Navigating Speculation and Personal Challenges

Michelle Bolsonaro: Navigating Speculation and Personal Challenges

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope for Gaza’s Newborns

Ceasefire Brings Hope for Gaza’s Newborns

 Global
3
Amit Shah Slams Political Parties Over Infiltration Vote Bank Allegations

Amit Shah Slams Political Parties Over Infiltration Vote Bank Allegations

 India
4
Political Storm: Peru's Former Leader's Travel Ban

Political Storm: Peru's Former Leader's Travel Ban

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025