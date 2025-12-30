Cinematic Tensions: Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' Sparks Criticism from China

The eagerly anticipated film 'Battle of Galwan,' starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has ignited a storm of controversy, particularly from Chinese quarters, following the release of its teaser. Based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film has been criticized by China's Global Times for purportedly distorting facts.

Despite the backlash, the one-minute and twelve-second teaser, launched on Khan's milestone 60th birthday, rapidly gained traction with over 60 million views. It features Khan portraying heroic Army officer Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra after sacrificing his life in the 2020 battle.

The Indian government maintains that cinema is a form of artistic expression not restricted by political boundaries. The film, set for an April 17 release, echoes the tradition of Indian cinema depicting significant historical narratives, such as the storied 'Haqeeqat' and '120 Bahadur'.

(With inputs from agencies.)