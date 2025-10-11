Clooney Captures Fame's Costs in 'Jay Kelly'

George Clooney takes on the role of Jay Kelly, a once-global superstar, in his new comedy-drama, 'Jay Kelly', drawing inspiration from his own life experiences.

Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film delves into the personal costs of fame, weaving humor with moments of reflection on authenticity and identity.

Featuring a stellar supporting cast, 'Jay Kelly' will premiere in theaters before launching on Netflix in December, promising a compelling narrative on the delicate balance of celebrity life and family.