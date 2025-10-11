Folk Stars Shining Bright in Bihar's Political Arena

Bihar's electoral landscape is witnessing a novel trend as folk singers are stepping into the political limelight. With the assembly elections drawing near, popular figures from the state's cultural scene are aligning with major political entities, signaling a significant cultural shift in the region.

Leading the charge is Maithili Thakur, a renowned folk singer, who expressed her political aspirations following meetings with stalwarts from the BJP. Similarly, Ritesh Ranjan Pandey is contesting under the Jan Suraaj Party's banner from the Kargahar constituency, blending his local roots with political ambition.

The political buzz continues with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and singer Shilpi Raj, who are speculated to join the upcoming elections. The involvement of cultural icons suggests an evolving political strategy focused on connecting with a wider audience, bringing a lively mix of culture and governance ahead of the polls set for November.