Folk Stars Shining Bright in Bihar's Political Arena
Bihar's assembly polls see a surge of folk singers entering politics. Maithili Thakur, Ritesh Ranjan Pandey, and potential candidates like Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj are making headlines. Their involvement with parties like BJP and Jan Suraaj signifies a blend of culture and politics as they aim to connect with the masses.
- Country:
- India
Bihar's electoral landscape is witnessing a novel trend as folk singers are stepping into the political limelight. With the assembly elections drawing near, popular figures from the state's cultural scene are aligning with major political entities, signaling a significant cultural shift in the region.
Leading the charge is Maithili Thakur, a renowned folk singer, who expressed her political aspirations following meetings with stalwarts from the BJP. Similarly, Ritesh Ranjan Pandey is contesting under the Jan Suraaj Party's banner from the Kargahar constituency, blending his local roots with political ambition.
The political buzz continues with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and singer Shilpi Raj, who are speculated to join the upcoming elections. The involvement of cultural icons suggests an evolving political strategy focused on connecting with a wider audience, bringing a lively mix of culture and governance ahead of the polls set for November.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- elections
- folk singers
- polls
- politics
- BJP
- Jan Suraaj
- Maithili Thakur
- Ritesh Ranjan
- Pawan Singh
ALSO READ
Suspension Sparks Allegations of Censorship in Indian Politics
BJP Leaders Gather in Delhi for Crucial NDA Meeting Ahead of Bihar Elections
Brother of Himachal BJP Chief Arrested in Rape Case: Solan Police Move Swiftly
Bihar Polls: BJP Resolves Seat-Sharing, RJD Promises Jobs
BJP Gears Up for Bihar Elections: NDA Displays United Front Amidst Seat-Sharing Talks