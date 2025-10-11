Left Menu

Javed Akhtar Critiques Cinematic Vulgarity and Societal Influences

Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar criticizes India's film regulatory bodies for approving vulgar movies while blocking those depicting societal reality. Speaking at Anantrang mental health festival, he highlighted the detrimental role of societal approval in popularizing hyper-masculine films. He praised the recent movie 'Saiyaara' for its nostalgic music.

Veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar expressed his disapproval of India's regulatory bodies that allow vulgar films to pass while blocking those showcasing societal realities. During the Anantrang mental health cultural festival, Akhtar highlighted that a problematic audience often elevates subpar films to success.

Akhtar criticized hyper-masculinity projected in cinema, arguing its popularity is fueled by societal norms and the mental health of men. According to him, an audience's choices dictate film trends, as reflected in the prominence of films that mirror these norms.

Praising the film 'Saiyaara' for its soothing music, Akhtar lamented the decline in meaningful songs and indiscriminate enjoyment of superficial content. Highlighting society's role in shaping cinema, he stressed how audiences influence the creative direction and standards of film production.

