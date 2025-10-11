Ghotul: A Cinematic Ode to Equality and Tradition

The release of 'Ghotul', a short film by UNAIDS, marks a significant step in reimagining conversations around gender, sexuality, and equality. Inspired by the Gond Muria tradition of communal learning spaces, the film encourages open discussions about love and responsibility among adolescents.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film draws from the egalitarian values of the indigenous 'ghotuls', challenging social taboos. 'Ghotul' emphasizes the importance of educating young people about sexual health to foster a safe environment, according to UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima.

With contributions from renowned filmmakers, the film aims to break the silence surrounding adolescent girls' rights and guide them towards a future free of shame. Endorsed by leading industry figures, 'Ghotul' is set to spark important societal conversations.