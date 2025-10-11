Global Art Confluence: Kochi Biennale's Vibrant Sixth Edition

The Kochi Biennale Foundation has revealed the roster of 66 artists and collectives slated to participate in the sixth Kochi-Muziris Biennale, launching on December 12. This edition brings together visionary voices from more than 25 countries.

Curated by Nikhil Chopra and HH Art Spaces, the Biennale invites artists to explore Kochi's unique climates and conditions, fostering local collaborations.

KBF chair V Venu emphasizes the long-term vision of nurturing artistic practices and cultural dialogue, while president Bose Krishnamachari highlights the spirit of solidarity in this global confluence.