Left Menu

Global Art Confluence: Kochi Biennale's Vibrant Sixth Edition

The Kochi Biennale Foundation has unveiled the participant list for the sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, featuring 66 artists from over 25 countries. The event, curated by Nikhil Chopra and HH Art Spaces, focuses on fostering community and cultural dialogues, and will commence on December 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:05 IST
Global Art Confluence: Kochi Biennale's Vibrant Sixth Edition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kochi Biennale Foundation has revealed the roster of 66 artists and collectives slated to participate in the sixth Kochi-Muziris Biennale, launching on December 12. This edition brings together visionary voices from more than 25 countries.

Curated by Nikhil Chopra and HH Art Spaces, the Biennale invites artists to explore Kochi's unique climates and conditions, fostering local collaborations.

KBF chair V Venu emphasizes the long-term vision of nurturing artistic practices and cultural dialogue, while president Bose Krishnamachari highlights the spirit of solidarity in this global confluence.

TRENDING

1
Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Resigns Amid Dalit Representation Concerns

Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Resigns Amid Dalit Representation Concerns

 India
2
India's Agricultural Breakthrough: Modi Launches Transformative Schemes

India's Agricultural Breakthrough: Modi Launches Transformative Schemes

 India
3
Real Estate Stumbles: Challenges and Optimism in Indian Private Equity

Real Estate Stumbles: Challenges and Optimism in Indian Private Equity

 India
4
IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya shunted out, says official order.

IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya shunted out, says offici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025