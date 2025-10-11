Global Art Confluence: Kochi Biennale's Vibrant Sixth Edition
The Kochi Biennale Foundation has unveiled the participant list for the sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, featuring 66 artists from over 25 countries. The event, curated by Nikhil Chopra and HH Art Spaces, focuses on fostering community and cultural dialogues, and will commence on December 12.
The Kochi Biennale Foundation has revealed the roster of 66 artists and collectives slated to participate in the sixth Kochi-Muziris Biennale, launching on December 12. This edition brings together visionary voices from more than 25 countries.
Curated by Nikhil Chopra and HH Art Spaces, the Biennale invites artists to explore Kochi's unique climates and conditions, fostering local collaborations.
KBF chair V Venu emphasizes the long-term vision of nurturing artistic practices and cultural dialogue, while president Bose Krishnamachari highlights the spirit of solidarity in this global confluence.
