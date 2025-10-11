Left Menu

Delhi's Big Bet: Transforming into a Global AVGC Hub

The Delhi government is drafting a policy to boost its animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics sector, aiming to enhance the city's creative economy and provide employment for youth. The policy, set for December, seeks public feedback before Delhi cabinet approval, inspired by Maharashtra's AVGC-XR policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:01 IST
Delhi's Big Bet: Transforming into a Global AVGC Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is looking to bolster its creative economy by focusing on the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics sector. Officials revealed plans for a new policy expected by December, aimed at providing more jobs for the city's youth.

Earlier this month, a partnership with Netflix fostered the screening of an animated series, exemplifying the government's ambition to position Delhi as a Global Content Hub in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi' vision.

Similar policies in Maharashtra have already shown promise, with projections of job creation and significant investment. Delhi's proposed policy will seek to emulate this success through skill development, infrastructure support, and collaboration with industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Transfers Amid IPS Officer's Tragic Death Investigation

High-Profile Transfers Amid IPS Officer's Tragic Death Investigation

 India
2
Jadeja and Yadav's Spin Dominance Puts India in Control Against West Indies

Jadeja and Yadav's Spin Dominance Puts India in Control Against West Indies

 India
3
Tragic Family Suicides in Rajasthan: A Grim Tale of Despair

Tragic Family Suicides in Rajasthan: A Grim Tale of Despair

 India
4
Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025