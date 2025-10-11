Delhi's Big Bet: Transforming into a Global AVGC Hub

The Delhi government is looking to bolster its creative economy by focusing on the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics sector. Officials revealed plans for a new policy expected by December, aimed at providing more jobs for the city's youth.

Earlier this month, a partnership with Netflix fostered the screening of an animated series, exemplifying the government's ambition to position Delhi as a Global Content Hub in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi' vision.

Similar policies in Maharashtra have already shown promise, with projections of job creation and significant investment. Delhi's proposed policy will seek to emulate this success through skill development, infrastructure support, and collaboration with industry leaders.

