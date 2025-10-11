Tradition Meets Tech: AI Illuminates Delhi's Kumhar Colony

As Diwali approaches, Delhi's Kumhar Colony buzzes with the age-old tradition of diya-making, now infused with a touch of artificial intelligence. While older artisans remain loyal to techniques passed down through generations, the younger potters are experimenting with AI to inspire fresh designs for the festive season.

Younger members like Yash find AI useful for generating color and design ideas, adding a new dimension to creativity in their craft. Although AI hasn't revolutionized the process yet, it holds promise for attracting more buyers to their handmade goods, especially in a competitive market filled with machine-made alternatives.

Despite facing challenges like damaging rains that affected their stock, the potters work tirelessly to keep up with demand. As tradition and technology intertwine, the community seeks to preserve its heritage while embracing new possibilities to keep their craft alive and thriving.