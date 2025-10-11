Truth vs. Propaganda: The Battle to Correct J&K's Historical Narrative

In a call to action for historians, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged writers in Jammu and Kashmir to challenge misleading accounts and rectify false narratives that distort the region's history. He emphasized the importance of using rigorous research to bring forth factual and accurate historical accounts.

Speaking at the Kashmir Literature Festival, Sinha addressed the issue of misinformation stemming from colonial times and reinforced by certain ideological agendas. He praised recent efforts by emerging writers to correct these injustices and promote Indian literature on a global platform.

Sinha also highlighted the dismantling of the 'terror ecosystem' and the opportunity it presents to promote a truthful narrative free from fear and bias, ultimately aiming to foster trust and socio-economic development in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)