Malayalam Actor Jayakrishnan Faces FIR Over Communal Abuse

Malayalam cinema star Jayakrishnan and two colleagues are under scrutiny following charges of communal abuse against a cab driver. Law enforcement confirmed the filing of the FIR, attributing the incident to an altercation involving derogatory language.

The altercation reportedly occurred on October 9 when the trio, having booked a cab via an app, engaged in verbal confrontation with cab driver Ahmed Shafiq. Despite the grave accusations, police have yet to make any arrests.

Legal actions are progressing under sections 352 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as digital evidence is being evaluated. Authorities assure that detailed inquiry is in progress to bring clarity to the situation.

