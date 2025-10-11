Left Menu

Epic Transformation: AI Brings Mahabharat Back to Screens

An AI-reimagined version of India's epic Mahabharat will premiere on Prasar Bharati's OTT platform WAVES and Doordarshan. This rendition aims to blend traditional storytelling with advanced technology, offering a new experience to viewers. The digital release is scheduled for October 25, followed by a TV telecast on November 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:23 IST
  • India

India's iconic epic, Mahabharat, is making a comeback through a novel, AI-enhanced interpretation on Prasar Bharati's OTT platform WAVES and Doordarshan.

The AI-driven 'Mahabharat', crafted by the Collective Media Network, is set for a digital launch on October 25, with a subsequent TV airing on Doordarshan starting November 2.

This collaboration on reimagining the Mahabharat using artificial intelligence allows viewers to revisit a cultural cornerstone while integrating modern storytelling technologies. Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi emphasizes this blend of tradition and innovation in contemporary broadcasting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

