Epic Transformation: AI Brings Mahabharat Back to Screens

India's iconic epic, Mahabharat, is making a comeback through a novel, AI-enhanced interpretation on Prasar Bharati's OTT platform WAVES and Doordarshan.

The AI-driven 'Mahabharat', crafted by the Collective Media Network, is set for a digital launch on October 25, with a subsequent TV airing on Doordarshan starting November 2.

This collaboration on reimagining the Mahabharat using artificial intelligence allows viewers to revisit a cultural cornerstone while integrating modern storytelling technologies. Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi emphasizes this blend of tradition and innovation in contemporary broadcasting.

