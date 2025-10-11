Epic Transformation: AI Brings Mahabharat Back to Screens
An AI-reimagined version of India's epic Mahabharat will premiere on Prasar Bharati's OTT platform WAVES and Doordarshan. This rendition aims to blend traditional storytelling with advanced technology, offering a new experience to viewers. The digital release is scheduled for October 25, followed by a TV telecast on November 2.
India's iconic epic, Mahabharat, is making a comeback through a novel, AI-enhanced interpretation on Prasar Bharati's OTT platform WAVES and Doordarshan.
The AI-driven 'Mahabharat', crafted by the Collective Media Network, is set for a digital launch on October 25, with a subsequent TV airing on Doordarshan starting November 2.
This collaboration on reimagining the Mahabharat using artificial intelligence allows viewers to revisit a cultural cornerstone while integrating modern storytelling technologies. Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi emphasizes this blend of tradition and innovation in contemporary broadcasting.
