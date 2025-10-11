Outcry Over Exclusion of Women Journalists at Afghan Minister's Press Meet

Amid rising tensions, media bodies have condemned the exclusion of female journalists from a recent press conference by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Held at the Afghan Embassy in India, the act has been described as unjustifiable and discriminatory.

The Editors Guild of India and the Indian Women Press Corps have criticized the decision, which they argue cannot be shielded under the Vienna Convention's diplomatic privileges. Such gender-based discrimination on Indian soil should not be tolerated, they asserted.

Political opposition and figures, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have joined the outcry, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address this issue, labeling it an 'insult to women' and demanding action to prevent future occurrences.

