Outcry Over Exclusion of Women Journalists at Afghan Minister's Press Meet

Media organizations expressed strong disapproval over the exclusion of women journalists at a press conference by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in India. They condemned it as unjustified gender discrimination, urging the Indian government to address this issue with the Afghan Embassy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Amid rising tensions, media bodies have condemned the exclusion of female journalists from a recent press conference by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Held at the Afghan Embassy in India, the act has been described as unjustifiable and discriminatory.

The Editors Guild of India and the Indian Women Press Corps have criticized the decision, which they argue cannot be shielded under the Vienna Convention's diplomatic privileges. Such gender-based discrimination on Indian soil should not be tolerated, they asserted.

Political opposition and figures, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have joined the outcry, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address this issue, labeling it an 'insult to women' and demanding action to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

