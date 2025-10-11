Legacy of Leadership: Unveiling of Virbhadra Singh's Statue

The historic Ridge in Himachal Pradesh is set to host the unveiling of a statue commemorating the late Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister of the state. Scheduled for October 13, 2025, the event recognizes Singh's extensive political legacy.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in attendance alongside state political dignitaries including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The event is co-organized by the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation, led by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is also his son.

This statue joins those of other notable Indian leaders on the Ridge, such as Dr. YS Parmar and Mahatma Gandhi, reinforcing the political heritage of the area. Initially planned for Singh's birth anniversary in June, the ceremony was delayed, anticipating the current gathering of both state and national leaders.