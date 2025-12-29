Thailand and Cambodia Pursue Peace: Building Bridges After Border Clashes

In a bid to consolidate peace, Thailand and Cambodia have pledged to restore mutual trust after enduring weeks of border confrontations, according to a joint statement from the countries and China, as reported by China's Xinhua news agency.

Following intense fighting that led to over 101 deaths and significant displacement, the neighboring nations enacted their second ceasefire since late October, aiming to ease tensions and rebuild fractured ties.

High-level diplomats and defense officials from Thailand and Cambodia convened with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Yunnan, China, to discuss the situation and strategize on maintaining regional peace, leading to the issuance of a joint communique.

(With inputs from agencies.)