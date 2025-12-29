Thailand and Cambodia Pursue Peace: Building Bridges After Border Clashes
Thailand and Cambodia, both Southeast Asian neighbors, have agreed to rebuild mutual trust following weeks of intense border clashes. This decision came after a trilateral meeting in China and led to their second ceasefire intended to restore regional stability and halt further human displacement.
In a bid to consolidate peace, Thailand and Cambodia have pledged to restore mutual trust after enduring weeks of border confrontations, according to a joint statement from the countries and China, as reported by China's Xinhua news agency.
Following intense fighting that led to over 101 deaths and significant displacement, the neighboring nations enacted their second ceasefire since late October, aiming to ease tensions and rebuild fractured ties.
High-level diplomats and defense officials from Thailand and Cambodia convened with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Yunnan, China, to discuss the situation and strategize on maintaining regional peace, leading to the issuance of a joint communique.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Southeast Asia Unites: Thailand and Cambodia’s Diplomatic Ceasefire Push
Trump and Zelenskiy Edge Closer to Peace Deal Amid Donbas Dilemma
Trump Claims Russia Supports Ukraine's Peace Success Amid Ongoing Conflict
Trump's Hopeful Tone on Ukraine Peace Talks
Trump Brokers Talks for Peace Amid Rising Tensions Between Ukraine and Russia