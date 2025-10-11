India's Spiritual Renaissance: Yogi Adityanath on Unity and Progress

In a stirring speech, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that India's spiritual consciousness is the cornerstone of its global leadership. Speaking at the Prabuddhjan Samvad Sangam in Ghazipur, he lauded the Ram Mandir construction as a significant spiritual milestone that transcends religious boundaries.

Adityanath highlighted the inclusive ethos of India's Sanatan Dharma, rejecting rigid religious practices and embracing diverse paths of worship. He also addressed misconceptions about secularism and highlighted the role of temples and Maths in fostering national unity and community welfare.

Notably, Adityanath detailed various initiatives in Ayodhya and Ghazipur, reflecting a commitment to spiritual and material advancement. Initiatives like the Ghazipur Medical College dedication to Vishwamitra and plans for tourism highlight a vision where spiritual consciousness underpins societal development.

(With inputs from agencies.)