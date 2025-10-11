Left Menu

India's Spiritual Renaissance: Yogi Adityanath on Unity and Progress

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised India's spiritual essence, highlighting the Ram Mandir as a symbol of revival. At the Prabuddhjan Samvad Sangam, he discussed Sanatan Dharma's inclusivity, national unity, and spiritual values. Underlining temple contributions to social harmony, he noted ongoing efforts for education and tourism advancements in Ghazipur.

Ghazipur | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:27 IST
In a stirring speech, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that India's spiritual consciousness is the cornerstone of its global leadership. Speaking at the Prabuddhjan Samvad Sangam in Ghazipur, he lauded the Ram Mandir construction as a significant spiritual milestone that transcends religious boundaries.

Adityanath highlighted the inclusive ethos of India's Sanatan Dharma, rejecting rigid religious practices and embracing diverse paths of worship. He also addressed misconceptions about secularism and highlighted the role of temples and Maths in fostering national unity and community welfare.

Notably, Adityanath detailed various initiatives in Ayodhya and Ghazipur, reflecting a commitment to spiritual and material advancement. Initiatives like the Ghazipur Medical College dedication to Vishwamitra and plans for tourism highlight a vision where spiritual consciousness underpins societal development.

