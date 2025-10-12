Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes at 79

Diane Keaton, the renowned Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in classics such as ''Annie Hall,'' ''The Godfather'' series, and ''Father of the Bride,'' has passed away at the age of 79. Keaton is celebrated for her distinctive style and profound emotional depth, becoming one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood history.

According to People Magazine, Keaton died in California surrounded by her loved ones, as reported by a family spokesperson. While further details are not yet disclosed, the unexpected news has reverberated globally, symbolizing the end of an era for fans and followers worldwide. Representatives for Keaton have not provided additional comments at this time.

Keaton's career-defining performances, particularly during the 1970s, garnered much acclaim and left a lasting impact on the industry. Her collaboration with filmmakers like Woody Allen and Nancy Meyers contributed to her continued appeal across different generations. Her memorable roles in films like ''Baby Boom'' and ''Something's Gotta Give'' solidified her legacy as a versatile and beloved actress.