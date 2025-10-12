Stars Shine Bright: Entertainment News Roundup

In an intriguing twist, two-time Oscar winner George Clooney taps into his life experiences to portray a Hollywood icon in 'Jay Kelly.' The film blends comedy and drama, reflecting on the harsh realities of celebrity life.

In legal news, a Manhattan federal judge has dismissed Drake's defamation suit over Kendrick Lamar's track 'Not Like Us.' The court ruled that the controversial lyrics were opinion-based and not defamatory.

The entertainment world mourns the loss of beloved actress Diane Keaton, who passed away at 79. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift storms the UK charts, setting records, and John Lodge of The Moody Blues also passes away unexpectedly.

