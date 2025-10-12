Stars Shine Bright: Entertainment News Roundup
This entertainment news roundup covers George Clooney's new film role inspired by his life, the dismissal of Drake's defamation suit against UMG, the passing of actress Diane Keaton, Taylor Swift's record-breaking UK chart success, and the unexpected death of John Lodge from The Moody Blues.
In an intriguing twist, two-time Oscar winner George Clooney taps into his life experiences to portray a Hollywood icon in 'Jay Kelly.' The film blends comedy and drama, reflecting on the harsh realities of celebrity life.
In legal news, a Manhattan federal judge has dismissed Drake's defamation suit over Kendrick Lamar's track 'Not Like Us.' The court ruled that the controversial lyrics were opinion-based and not defamatory.
The entertainment world mourns the loss of beloved actress Diane Keaton, who passed away at 79. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift storms the UK charts, setting records, and John Lodge of The Moody Blues also passes away unexpectedly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farewell to a Rock Legend: John Lodge of The Moody Blues Passes Away
Taylor Swift's Record-Breaking Album "The Life of a Showgirl" Dominates Charts
Taylor Swift's 'Wood': A Melodic Ode to Love and a Grand Wedding in the Works
Barbie Mix-Up: Taylor Swift Shares Hilarious Story About Travis Kelce's Celebrity Blunder