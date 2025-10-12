Left Menu

Iconic Biblical Drama Returns Without Caviezel

Jim Caviezel will not return as Jesus in Mel Gibson's follow-ups to ''The Passion of the Christ.'' The two-part project, ''The Resurrection of the Christ,'' will release in 2027. While some roles will be recast, Gibson, with Icon Productions, is set to produce this highly anticipated sequel.

Updated: 12-10-2025
Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel will not return to the screen as Jesus Christ in the upcoming sequels to the 2004 film ''The Passion of the Christ,'' directed by Mel Gibson.

The entertainment powerhouse Lionsgate is gearing up to theatrically release ''The Resurrection of the Christ'' in a two-part film project, slated for 2027. The production is set to kick off in Rome, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

In the first film, Caviezel starred as Jesus, with key roles performed by Maia Morgenstern and Monica Bellucci. With roles set to be recast, Bellucci will also not return. The original film achieved over USD 600 million globally, making it an epic success in the R-rated category.

