Stitching Traditions: Tailors Weaving History on Patna's Political Path
On Beerchand Patel Path in Patna, street tailors and cloth sellers thrive alongside political offices as election season approaches. Despite challenges posed by modern developments, these traders hold onto their craft, supporting local livelihoods and providing garments to commoners and politicians alike.
As election season approaches, Beerchand Patel Path in Patna turns into a bustling corridor connecting the offices of Bihar's major political parties — the BJP, JD(U), and RJD — with the nearby CPI office.
Political activities bring a surge of politicians and media personnel, but a quiet yet resilient group also gains momentum—street tailors and cloth sellers whose makeshift shops line this historic path.
Locals see these street vendors as bearers of tradition and silent pride. Tailors like Raja (27) continue their familial legacy of over 40 years, while veterans like Aftab Khan recall busier election days. Despite challenges from redevelopment and diminished visibility, these craftsmen remain central figures in Patna's vibrant election tapestry.
