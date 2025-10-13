Left Menu

Stitching Traditions: Tailors Weaving History on Patna's Political Path

On Beerchand Patel Path in Patna, street tailors and cloth sellers thrive alongside political offices as election season approaches. Despite challenges posed by modern developments, these traders hold onto their craft, supporting local livelihoods and providing garments to commoners and politicians alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:48 IST
Stitching Traditions: Tailors Weaving History on Patna's Political Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As election season approaches, Beerchand Patel Path in Patna turns into a bustling corridor connecting the offices of Bihar's major political parties — the BJP, JD(U), and RJD — with the nearby CPI office.

Political activities bring a surge of politicians and media personnel, but a quiet yet resilient group also gains momentum—street tailors and cloth sellers whose makeshift shops line this historic path.

Locals see these street vendors as bearers of tradition and silent pride. Tailors like Raja (27) continue their familial legacy of over 40 years, while veterans like Aftab Khan recall busier election days. Despite challenges from redevelopment and diminished visibility, these craftsmen remain central figures in Patna's vibrant election tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

 India
2
Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor

Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor

 India
4
Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025