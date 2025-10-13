Left Menu

SUTRA 2025: Pioneering Sustainable Trade and Inclusive Growth in India

India hosted the third SUTRA 2025 summit emphasizing sustainable and inclusive sourcing. With 500 delegates and 60 speakers, discussions centered on responsible sourcing, climate finance, gender empowerment, and technology transparency. The summit highlighted India's leadership in sustainable trade, with practical solutions encouraging economic growth and environmental stewardship.

  Country:
  • India

India has taken a significant step forward in the realm of sustainable and inclusive trade by hosting the third edition of the SUTRA 2025 summit. The event, held at Le Méridien, New Delhi, saw the convergence of over 500 delegates including industry leaders, government officials, and development partners.

The summit, under the theme "Sourcing with Purpose: India's Commitment to Inclusive and Sustainable Growth," focused on integrating sustainability into global market trends. Sessions spanned topics like responsible sourcing and climate finance, outlining India's role as a leader in sustainable trade.

Industry leaders highlighted collaborative efforts driving transparency and accountability across supply chains. The Sustainability Experience Centre showcased innovations in traceability and regenerative farming, underscoring the need for partnerships to align trade with climate goals and social equity, paving the way for a more equitable global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

