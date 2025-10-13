Left Menu

Karnataka's Cinematic Future: Modernizing Hesaraghatta's Film Institute

Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister, M C Sudhakar, announces plans to revamp the Government Film and Television Institute in Hesaraghatta. Emphasis is on adding skill-based courses and updating technical facilities. A museum to preserve vintage equipment is proposed. Efforts to improve transportation and hostel amenities are underway.

Karnataka's Higher Education Minister, M C Sudhakar, has unveiled plans to revamp the Government Film and Television Institute at Hesaraghatta, aiming to modernize the famed college. A committee of technical experts will spearhead the initiative, focusing on upgrading equipment and expanding course offerings in sound engineering and cinematography.

The institute, rooted in a legacy dating back to 1943, relocated to its current 25-acre site in 1996 with World Bank backing. With student enrolment waning, Sudhakar noted deficiencies in technical infrastructure during his visit and urged for immediate improvements. Plans include adding new skill-based programs in acting, costume design, and gaming to enhance careers in the film industry.

Further, he communicated with faculty and students to address grievances, prioritizing better transportation and hostel facilities. Preserving the institute's heritage, a museum will be established to showcase vintage cameras and recording equipment. Sudhakar also toured Kanteerava Studios to evaluate their facilities, accompanied by senior education officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

