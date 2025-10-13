Left Menu

Unraveling the Mystery: The Untimely Demise of Zubeen Garg

The investigation into the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore sees new developments as Assamese NRIs collaborate with Assam Police. A special team is probing deeper into the incident, seeking cooperation from Singaporean authorities. Meanwhile, several arrests have been made in connection to the case.

The investigation into the mysterious death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, who died while swimming in Singapore, has taken a significant turn as additional Assamese expatriates are collaborating with the Assam Police. Four more Assamese NRIs appeared before the police, responding to a summons as the inquiry into Garg's death intensifies.

Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta confirmed these developments, highlighting the ongoing interrogation with the NRIs whose statements are considered pivotal. The investigation has become an international cooperation effort, with both Indian and Singaporean authorities engaging to uncover the truth about the incident.

Amidst the investigation, multiple high-profile arrests have been carried out, with charges ranging from murder to criminal conspiracy. The special team under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is leaving no stone unturned to reach a conclusion, while the case continues to draw attention across India and Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

