Salman Khan Speaks Out: Mending Friendships and Facing Film Flops

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan discusses his relationship with singer Arijit Singh and addresses the box office failure of his film 'Sikandar' on 'Bigg Boss'. He clarifies the misunderstanding with Singh and comments on his regrets over past film choices, defending 'Sikandar' despite its underwhelming performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:24 IST
In a candid revelation on the reality show 'Bigg Boss', Bollywood's leading actor Salman Khan addressed the long-standing rumors about his enmity with singer Arijit Singh.

The misunderstanding, which began over a light-hearted exchange at an award show in 2014, was blown out of proportion, Khan explained. Despite speculations, they remain on good terms, with Singh featuring in Salman's upcoming projects such as 'Tiger 3' and 'Galwan'.

On comedian Ravi Gupta's inquiry about his regrettable projects, Khan staunchly defended his film 'Sikandar'. While acknowledging its commercial failure, he praised the film's narrative, dismissing claims of it being a regrettable venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

