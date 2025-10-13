Salman Khan Speaks Out: Mending Friendships and Facing Film Flops

In a candid revelation on the reality show 'Bigg Boss', Bollywood's leading actor Salman Khan addressed the long-standing rumors about his enmity with singer Arijit Singh.

The misunderstanding, which began over a light-hearted exchange at an award show in 2014, was blown out of proportion, Khan explained. Despite speculations, they remain on good terms, with Singh featuring in Salman's upcoming projects such as 'Tiger 3' and 'Galwan'.

On comedian Ravi Gupta's inquiry about his regrettable projects, Khan staunchly defended his film 'Sikandar'. While acknowledging its commercial failure, he praised the film's narrative, dismissing claims of it being a regrettable venture.

